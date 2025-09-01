AJ Styles to Challenge Dominik Mysterio for Intercontinental Title Tonight

PARIS, France — AJ Styles will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship tonight on WWE Raw. The match takes place at a special start time of 2 p.m. ET on Netflix.

This title bout comes just one day after the Clash in Paris event where Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship, aided by his wife, Becky Lynch, in a fight against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

Mysterio, who has held the Intercontinental title for 127 days, is known for his heel persona and has gained fame as a member of The Judgment Day faction. After defeating Styles at SummerSlam for the title, Mysterio has embraced his role, stating, “If you’re not worthy of it, why should I let you challenge for my title?”

Styles has pursued the championship since their last match, and their rivalry has built tension leading to tonight’s matchup. Wrestling fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling contest as Styles looks to dethrone Mysterio.

Additionally, Raw general manager Adam Pearce will address the situation surrounding the women’s world championship after Naomi vacated the title due to her pregnancy, adding more intrigue to the event.

WWE Raw will feature other notable stars like Rollins and Lynch, promising a night filled with drama and action.

Fans are urged to tune in for recaps and highlights from Paris La Défense Arena, where the atmosphere is expected to be electric.