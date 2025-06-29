Stylish and Durable Area Rug Now Available at Wayfair

NEW YORK, NY – A new area rug that combines style and durability is now available for shoppers at Wayfair. On June 28, 2025, the rug was introduced, designed specifically for families with pets or young children.

The rug offers a machine washable, vacuum-friendly design that has won the approval of many pet owners. One shopper described it as “dog-approved,” highlighting its practical features for busy households. It comes in various sizes starting at just $32.

Made from power-loomed 100 percent polyester, the rug is constructed to withstand heavy foot traffic. Its tightly woven short fibers provide a low pile that prevents the crushed texture often seen in frequently used rugs. Reviewers have praised the rug for its softness, with one stating it is “the softest rug [they’ve] ever walked on.”

Maintenance is simple, as the area rugs up to 7.6 feet by 9.6 feet can be cleaned in most home washing machines on a gentle cycle. For everyday cleaning, the rug can be vacuumed with gentle suction, and stains can be addressed with a damp cloth and mild detergent.

The rug’s vintage-inspired design features muted tans and earthy blues, adding a stylish touch without overwhelming a space. Its antique pattern helps to conceal dirt from foot traffic, making it an attractive option for families. One customer mentioned the rug’s quality, saying it looks vintage without a “fake distressed look.” Another customer loved it so much that they chose to purchase five rugs for their home.

For those seeking the perfect area rug that balances aesthetic appeal and practicality, this option may be the ideal choice. Shoppers are encouraged to explore more from Gaines’ collection to find additional pet-friendly rugs.