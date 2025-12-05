F and M Subway Lines to Swap Routes in NYC Starting Monday

New York City, NY – Starting December 8, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will switch the routes of the F and M subway lines to improve service for commuters. This change is expected to impact approximately 1.2 million riders daily.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber announced this move during a press conference at the 21st Street-Queensbridge station. The switch aims to reduce congestion at Queens Plaza, a known chokepoint for multiple subway lines. Currently, the F and M lines share tracks at this location, often causing delays.

To alleviate these issues, from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, M trains will begin stopping at the 21st Street-Queensbridge station, while F trains will stop at Queens Plaza, Court Square, and others. Both lines will retain their original routes during late-night hours and on weekends.

<p“There's a merge at Queens Plaza, which creates crossing and throughput problems and leads to delays,” Lieber said, emphasizing that the adjustment aims to enhance reliability for commuters.

Bill Amarosa, NYC Transit executive vice president of subways, explained that with the change, riders on the F train will no longer experience delays waiting for E trains to pass. “That type of delay is a thing of the past,” Amarosa confirmed.

Commuters have expressed mixed feelings about the switch. Some, like Gabriela Vidella, a bank employee who commutes from Queens, believe the lines already operate well and are skeptical about the change. “I think they should worry about other things,” she said, referring to subway safety.

Others are concerned the switch will lead to overcrowding. Balian Fahan, a student commuting to Manhattan, said, “Fifteen minutes means everything when you’re a commuter.” His worries reflect a broader sentiment that the change may disrupt established travel patterns.

Despite the concerns, MTA officials remain optimistic. “It really is going to be a better deal: more chance of a seat, less crowded trains,” Lieber stated. The authority is hopeful that commuters will adapt quickly to the new service configuration.