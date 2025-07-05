2025 Subway Series Finale Set for July Fourth at Citi Field

BRONX, New York — The 2025 Subway Series reaches its climax this Saturday with the New York Yankees facing the New York Mets at Citi Field. Scheduled for July 4, this matchup marks the final game of a gripping three-game series between the two rivals.

This year’s series has been pivotal for both teams, each battling recent slumps. The Yankees dropped from first to fourth in the AL East after a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, while both teams managed to secure vital wins on Wednesday and Thursday, hoping to gain momentum during the nationally celebrated holiday.

For fans looking to catch the action live, the game will be broadcasted on YES Network for Yankees fans and SNY for Mets supporters. Nationally, FS1 will also air the Saturday game. Viewers in the local television markets can access the games via various streaming services that offer free trials.

Angela, a commerce writer for Decider and The New York Post, provides insights for fans keen on watching their favorite teams. She notes that for those without cable, live streaming options like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV are popular choices, both offering free trials and access to the necessary networks.

In-game updates indicate that the Yankees come off a tough loss despite Jasson Dominguez hitting two home runs in the previous encounter against the Mets, which they lost 6-5.

The Mets and Yankees will don special “stars and stripes” hats in honor of the holiday. Fans can purchase them along with other merchandise at various retailers.

As excitement builds for the series finale, both teams look to turn their fortunes around. Game highlights featured an impressive performance by Francisco Lindor, who, following a recent slump, showed resilience with a homer and key hits that helped stop a losing streak.

The Subway Series is not just a matchup of the city’s best, it’s a celebration of culture and competition in New York baseball.

Game details are as follows: Saturday, July 5, at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, starting at 4:10 p.m. ET, with national and regional broadcasting on FS1 and YES Network.