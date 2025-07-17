Entertainment
Succession Gains Renewed Popularity Amid Emmy Buzz
Los Angeles, CA — HBO’s critically acclaimed drama, Succession, is experiencing a resurgence in popularity among streaming viewers. The series, which focuses on the power struggles of the Roy family over their father’s media company, premiered in 2018 and concluded its four-season run in 2023.
On July 16, 2025, Succession attracted 2.9 million viewers, a significant milestone as it reached the eighth spot on iTunes’ streaming list of Top TV Shows. This newfound interest signals the show’s lasting impact, even two years after its finale.
The HBO drama has received extensive acclaim, winning a total of 19 Primetime Emmys, including three consecutive awards for Outstanding Drama Series during its second, third, and fourth seasons. Many industry experts consider it to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time.
The increased viewership coincides with the upcoming 2025 Primetime Emmy nominations. Notably, the Outstanding Drama Series category is competitive this year, featuring shows like The Last of Us and The White Lotus. Still, none of the nominees have reached the iconic status of Succession.
As audiences sift through a crowded landscape of streaming options, many look for shows with proven quality. Succession is a clear choice, having stood the test of time and conversation.
Recent Posts
- Coinbase Faces Regulatory Challenges Amid Market Conditions
- Waymo Engineers Launch Startup to Automate Excavators for Construction
- NYT Connections Game Thrills Players with Latest Puzzle Hints
- Oracle Sees Major Growth Amid AI Boom
- Manchester United’s Pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo Faces Roadblock with Brentford
- BigBear.ai Sees Stock Surge Amid Volatility in AI Market
- Justice Department Recommends Leniency for Ex-Police Officer in Taylor Case
- Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Before Season 4 Debuts
- Denise Richards Files for Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband
- Disneyland Celebrates 70 Years of Magic and Memories
- QuantumScape Hits All-Time High Ahead of Earnings Report
- Archer Aviation CFO Mark Mesler Steps Down Amid Strategic Expansion
- AST SpaceMobile Shares Surge Amid High Expectations for Growth
- No Videos Found for ATP Tournament in City
- Joby Aviation Stock Soars After Facility Expansion News
- US Jobless Claims Decline as Markets Await Inflation Data
- Four Sleeper Picks to Watch at The Open Championship
- Camille Kostek Enjoys Sweet Summer Moments in the Hamptons
- Retail Sales Rise Despite Tariffs Impacting Consumer Prices
- Lucid Group Updates DreamDrive Pro with Hands-Free Features