Succession Gains Renewed Popularity Amid Emmy Buzz

Los Angeles, CA — HBO’s critically acclaimed drama, Succession, is experiencing a resurgence in popularity among streaming viewers. The series, which focuses on the power struggles of the Roy family over their father’s media company, premiered in 2018 and concluded its four-season run in 2023.

On July 16, 2025, Succession attracted 2.9 million viewers, a significant milestone as it reached the eighth spot on iTunes’ streaming list of Top TV Shows. This newfound interest signals the show’s lasting impact, even two years after its finale.

The HBO drama has received extensive acclaim, winning a total of 19 Primetime Emmys, including three consecutive awards for Outstanding Drama Series during its second, third, and fourth seasons. Many industry experts consider it to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

The increased viewership coincides with the upcoming 2025 Primetime Emmy nominations. Notably, the Outstanding Drama Series category is competitive this year, featuring shows like The Last of Us and The White Lotus. Still, none of the nominees have reached the iconic status of Succession.

As audiences sift through a crowded landscape of streaming options, many look for shows with proven quality. Succession is a clear choice, having stood the test of time and conversation.