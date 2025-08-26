Sudan and Madagascar Clash in CHAN 2024 Semifinals

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — Sudan and Madagascar will face off in the first semifinal of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The match is set to take place at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM IST (10:30 AM ET).

Both teams have shown impressive performances in the tournament. Madagascar enters the match having won all three of its previous matches, while Sudan remains undefeated since November 2024. Their successful runs have set the stage for what is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

Coach Romuald Rakotondrabe of Madagascar acknowledged the strength of Sudan, saying, “We are not the favorites this time. If you watched their matches, you saw they emerged from an extremely tough group.” Madagascar had previously defeated Sudan 3-0 during the group stage of CHAN 2023, but Rakotondrabe noted that the context has significantly changed since then.

Sudan topped Group D in this tournament, leaving notable teams like Senegal and Nigeria in their wake. This impressive feat highlights their growth and competitiveness in recent years.

Fans can watch the semifinal match live on SuperSport and beIN Sports. The winner will advance to the grand finale, facing either Morocco or Senegal at Mandela National Stadium in South Africa on August 29.