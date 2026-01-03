Tanger, Morocco – Sudan has defied expectations by qualifying for the Round of 16 in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite a recent 2-0 loss to Burkina Faso. This qualification marks a historic achievement for the team, becoming the first in AFCON history to reach the knockout stage without scoring a goal.

Sudan finished third in Group E after managing a crucial win against Equatorial Guinea, thanks to an own goal by defender Saul Coco. Earlier, they were beaten 3-0 by Algeria, leaving their offensive struggles evident.

Coach Kwesi Appiah‘s team has struggled significantly this tournament, highlighted by the fact that they have not scored a single goal with their only victory coming from a defensive mistake by their opponents. Al Ghozoli Nooh also missed a penalty against Burkina Faso, raising concerns about their ability to score against stronger teams.

As Sudan prepares to face Senegal on Saturday night, the challenges are monumental. The Senegalese squad boasts a wealth of talent, including stars like Sadio Mané and Idrissa Gueye. They enter the match with a strong performance in the group stages, aiming to continue their march toward defending their title won in 2021.

A historical perspective adds complexity to the matchup. Senegal, often viewed as the favorites, has faced Sudan multiple times and holds a significant advantage in their past encounters. However, unusual circumstances surrounding Sudan’s beefed-up defense may present an interesting challenge for the Senegalese side, which will also be without captain Kalidou Koulibaly due to suspension.

The upcoming match will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger at 5 PM local time and will be broadcasted on various networks, ensuring fans can follow the action as these two nations collide.