Sudan and Senegal Clash in Key CHAN Group D Match

Zanzibar, Tanzania

As the lights illuminate Amani Stadium, today’s Group D showdown of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) pits Sudan against reigning champions Senegal. The match promises to be a battle of contrasting styles, with Sudan’s fearless coach Kwesi Appiah vowing to play an attacking game.

Appiah, who previously managed the Ghana national team, expressed his intentions clearly: “I don’t go into games to defend. The best way to defend is to attack. We’re playing for goals. There are 11 players in each team; why should we stay back?” His squad leads the group after a stunning 4-0 victory over Nigeria and only needs to avoid defeat to advance to the quarter-finals.

Under Appiah’s leadership, Sudan has not lost a match in nearly a year, with their last defeat coming during the AFCON qualifiers against Niger. This streak has bolstered their confidence heading into the match with Senegal, a major opponent. “Senegal is a big team, and we can’t underrate them,” Appiah noted. “It’s not going to be a walkover. We’ll need to make sure we fight till the end of the game.”

Sudan’s confidence stems from their diverse scoring options, as different players chipped in during their last match. With a focus on set pieces, Appiah highlighted their importance: “It is difficult to get goals in open play. Teams rely on set pieces. We’re working on free kicks as a medium to score.”

Appiah, a Ghanaian by birth, has embraced Sudanese culture during his tenure. He relies on his Arabic-speaking assistants for effective communication. “For effective communication, I have my assistants who speak Arabic. I issue instructions, and they go ahead to voice them,” he said.

Captain Fares Abdullah amplified his coach’s sentiments, emphasizing teamwork and trust. “My performances alongside that of my teammates are a result of the trust we have for each other and our quality. I feel we’ll do better against Senegal,” he stated.

Senegal, however, presents a formidable challenge. Forward Libasse Gueye, who earned the player of the match award against Nigeria, downplayed his individual accolades. He stressed the importance of teamwork: “Football is a collective game. I always put my team ahead. For me to be the best, I need to play collectively with my colleagues.”

The significance of the match is not lost on Gueye, who views it as pivotal in his career. “It’s an important game; we are conscious of that. It’s one of the biggest matches of my career,” he said.

Senegal’s head coach, Souleymane Diallo, described the fixture as “a quarter-final before the quarter-final.” He acknowledged Sudan’s recent triumph over Nigeria and the need to treat the match with seriousness, citing their status as champions. “Senegal is a big team in Africa. We are defending champions, but my team is hungry; they want to write their own history,” Diallo emphasized.

Diallo reflected on their path to the title in 2022, reminding his players that past victories should not affect their present: “Being champions for us is history. History remains in the past, but we must capitalize on improving in the present and future.”

Importantly, the numbers suggest Senegal are on the right track. “In 2022, going into the last group game, the team had 3 points. In this edition, at the same level, we have 4 points. It means our performance is superior,” Diallo explained.

As this highly anticipated match approaches, Congo looms as a potential threat, waiting to capitalize on any misstep from either team. A draw would see both teams advance, but a single win or an upset could redefine the group dynamics.