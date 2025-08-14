Sudan Shocks Nigeria with 4-0 Upset in CHAN Pamoja 2024

Zanzibar, Tanzania — In a stunning turn of events, Sudan defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles 4-0 during the CHAN Pamoja 2024 tournament, eliminating the Nigerian team with one game remaining. This overwhelming victory left fans and analysts in disbelief as Sudan showcased disciplined defense and precise attacking.

Abdel Raouf Yagoub scored two goals, while Nigeria’s Leonard Ngenge scored an own goal and Walieldin Khdir added a penalty to seal the match. The performance demonstrated Sudan’s unity and determination, proving they are a force to be reckoned with on the continental stage.

This unexpected result adds to the tournament’s legacy of surprises. Since its start in 2009, the African Nations Championship (CHAN) has been known for its unpredictable outcomes. The format allows only players from domestic leagues, which often leads to remarkable upsets.

Notable CHAN upsets include Morocco’s 4-0 victory against Nigeria in the 2018 final and their similarly dominating performance against Cameroon. Senegal also made headlines in CHAN 2022 with a 3-0 win over DR Congo, a two-time champion. Madagascar’s debut was highlighted by a 3-0 victory against Sudan, showcasing their potential.

Coached by Kwesi Appiah, Sudan’s historic win against Nigeria not only propelled them to the top of Group D but also set a precedent that should not be ignored. “CHAN has been one of the best experiences. It has improved my communication skills and expanded my network,” Appiah stated about the tournament’s impact.

Sudan’s victory against Nigeria represents more than just a scoreline; it is a statement of their capability to challenge Africa’s best teams. As the competition continues, this match will be remembered as one of the greatest upsets in CHAN history.