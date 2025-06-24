Suicide Bombing Kills 25 Worshippers in Damascus Church

Damascus, Syria – A suicide bomber attacked a packed church on Sunday evening, killing at least 25 people and injuring 63 others, according to the Syrian health ministry. The incident occurred at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Prophet Elias, located in the Dweila neighborhood, during a service attended by approximately 350 congregants.

The attacker, identified by the Interior Ministry as being affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group, opened fire before detonating an explosive vest. Witness Lawrence Maamari described the scene, stating, “Someone entered [the church] from outside carrying a weapon and began shooting. People tried to stop him before he blew himself up.”

Photos from the church revealed significant destruction, with a damaged altar and blood-stained pews. Another witness, Ziad, recalled hearing gunfire followed by a massive explosion that showered debris, including wooden benches, into the entrance.

This was the first such attack in Damascus since rebel forces ousted President Bashar al-Assad in December, ending a long civil war. The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch issued a statement condemning the violence and called upon Syrian authorities to ensure the protection of all citizens and churches.

In response to the attack, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the need for the interim government to take concrete measures to protect religious minorities in Syria. Interior Minister Anas Khattab labeled the bombing a “reprehensible crime” and stated that special teams were investigating the incident.

The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, strongly condemned the attack and urged Syrians to unite against terrorism. He stressed that the perpetrators of such heinous acts must be held accountable.

In the past, IS has frequently targeted Christians and other religious minorities in Syria, with a report from February indicating 1,500 to 3,000 IS fighters currently operating in the country. Despite the military defeat of IS in 2019, the risk of attacks remains high as the group seeks to exploit Syria’s ongoing instability.