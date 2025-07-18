Entertainment
Suki Waterhouse Shares Health Scare After Concert Incident
Los Angeles, CA – Suki Waterhouse recently opened up about a health scare related to wearing incredibly tight pants during a concert six months ago.
In a tweet, the actress and model revealed that the snug fit of her pants led to a hernia, a condition where an organ pushes through an opening in the muscle or tissue that normally holds it in place. Waterhouse expressed her discomfort, saying, “suki you never tweet anymore. have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you.”
Hernias can occur due to muscle weakness or strain, and the situation sheds light on the risks associated with fashion choices. Social media users reacted to Waterhouse’s post with a mix of surprise and humor, with comments like, “Why are we vaping in a hospital bed?” and “the vape in a hospital bed… you’re a 33 yo woman.”
One Twitter user called the vape incident in a hospital bed “diabolical,” to which Waterhouse agreed by replying, “so true.” This lighthearted engagement demonstrates Waterhouse’s ability to connect with her followers despite the challenges she faces.
The conversation surrounding her health incident highlights the intersection of fashion, health, and social media culture in today’s society.
