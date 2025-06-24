Sullivan Brill Personal Injury Attorneys Opens New Ronkonkoma Office

Ronkonkoma, NY – Sullivan Brill Personal Injury Attorneys, a respected name in personal injury law, has announced the opening of a new office at 60 Trade Zone Ct #101, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779. This new location aims to enhance access to legal services for clients across Long Island, continuing the firm’s commitment to compassionate representation.

The firm has built a strong reputation over decades by advocating for individuals and families impacted by negligence. With the opening of the Ronkonkoma office, Sullivan Brill aims to provide better service to Suffolk County residents who have suffered injuries or losses from various incidents, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, and medical malpractice.

“We are excited to bring our personalized legal services to Ronkonkoma,” said founding partner Joseph Sullivan. “This new location will help us respond even more quickly to the needs of our clients in the community and surrounding areas. Our mission has always been to provide aggressive representation with a compassionate approach, and this office enables us to do that even more effectively.”

The Ronkonkoma office is conveniently located near major roads and transit routes, making it easier for clients to access skilled attorneys. Sullivan Brill is known for handling complex cases and achieving significant outcomes for clients, whether through negotiation or litigation.

<pThe firm is committed to providing free consultations and ensuring that every client receives dedicated, individualized care. With a strong track record of success, Sullivan Brill continues to set a high standard in the personal injury law sector.

The Ronkonkoma office is now open and accepting new clients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (631) 345-7517 or visit the firm’s website.