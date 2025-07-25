Sullivan’s Crossing Renewed for a Fourth Season Amid Rising Popularity

LOS ANGELES, CA — The romantic drama series “Sullivan's Crossing” has been renewed for a fourth season, bolstered by its successful addition to Netflix. The show stars Morgan Kohan and Scott Patterson and has gained immense popularity, especially since its first two seasons were released on the streaming platform on July 8.

As fans eagerly await the new season, network president Brad Schwartz expressed pride in the show’s growing audience. “I feel proud that we’ve created a show that millions of people are watching, and now millions more are watching,” he stated. Schwartz believes that viewers drawn to the show on Netflix will turn to The CW or its app when the new season premieres.

In the recently concluded third season, viewers witnessed significant developments in the characters’ lives, particularly Maggie Sullivan, played by Kohan. After a tumultuous journey involving a miscarriage and her pursuit of a medical career, the season ended with a shocking twist: Maggie’s former summer fling, Liam, revealed he is her husband, leaving fans anxious about her relationship with Cal, portrayed by Chad Michael Murray.

The show’s storylines are known for their emotional depth, as characters navigate complex issues such as love, loss, and personal growth. Edna and Sully‘s health struggles also added layers to the narrative. In the season finale, Maggie successfully performed a life-saving surgery on Edna, showcasing her growth as a character.

Despite its modest performance on The CW, the show has hit No. 1 on Netflix in July, proving its appeal to viewers who crave heartfelt storytelling. Season three is set to be added to Netflix on August 11, providing more content for fans.

No specific premiere date for season four has been announced yet, but fans speculate it could debut as early as May 2026. In the meantime, fans can look forward to more updates as the production progresses.