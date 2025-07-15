Sullivan’s Crossing Renewed for Fourth Season Amidst Dramatic Cliffhanger

TORONTO, Canada — The popular romantic drama series “Sullivan’s Crossing” has officially been renewed for a fourth season, following a gripping conclusion to its third season which aired on CTV in April 2025.

Based on the bestselling book series by Robyn Carr, the show follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan, portrayed by Morgan Kohan, as she returns to her hometown of Timberlake, Nova Scotia. After facing unexpected legal troubles in Boston, Maggie seeks to reconnect with her estranged father, Harry “Sully” Sullivan, played by Scott Patterson, amidst personal turmoil that complicates her life.

Showrunner Roma Roth shared insights in July 2025 about Maggie’s journey, stating, “This is a journey for Maggie to figure out. It’s not one or the other. It’s like, how can you marry both sides of yourself?” This reflects the ongoing theme of balancing career ambitions with personal relationships throughout the series.

The emotional depth of the show has garnered a dedicated fan base and attention from Netflix, which picked up the first two seasons earlier this year. The third season is set to be available for streaming on the platform starting August 11, 2025.

The season finale left viewers hanging with significant developments, including Maggie’s strained relationship with Sully and the mysterious departure of character Cal Jones, played by Chad Michael Murray. Roth hinted at a major plot twist for the upcoming season, promising, “There’s never a dull moment at Sullivan’s Crossing.” This sets the stage for exciting new dynamics among the characters.

Fans can expect to see familiar faces as the main cast, including Kohan, Patterson, and Murray, return, although specific details about the cast have yet to be confirmed for Season 4. Kohan expressed her excitement on social media, thanking viewers for their support and hinting at the show’s impact on her life.

The series’ ability to blend personal struggles with warmth and community spirit has resonated with audiences, and many are eager for what Season 4 will bring, which Roth assures will continue the engaging storytelling.