Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix

TORONTO, Canada — ‘Sullivan's Crossing,’ a popular CW series, is now streaming its third season on Netflix, delighting fans worldwide. The new season premiered on August 11, 2025, and quickly became one of the streamer’s biggest hits of the summer.

The show follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan, portrayed by Morgan Kohan, as she navigates life back in her hometown in rural Nova Scotia. The series has captivated audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and engaging characters, leading to its ranking in the top 10 on Netflix.

This season features a total of ten episodes, each lasting approximately 42 to 43 minutes. The premiere episode, titled ‘New Beginnings,’ was both written and created by showrunner, and directed by Jonathan Wright. Wright also directed the second episode, ‘Out of the Blue.’

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the show’s future, especially now that a fourth season has been confirmed, though it will not air until late spring or early summer 2026. The delay stems from the production timeline of previous seasons.

‘The popularity on Netflix played a significant role in the decision for a fourth season,’ said a network spokesperson. ‘We’re excited to see how the story unfolds in the coming seasons.’

For audiences looking for more options, ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is also available to stream on other platforms, allowing those without Netflix subscriptions to enjoy it, albeit with ad breaks. Fans are particularly drawn to the series for its beautiful Canadian scenery and charming cast, which includes Chad Michael Murray.

The first two seasons are available for streaming on Netflix as well, ensuring fans can catch up before diving into the new episodes. Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates regarding the highly anticipated fourth season.