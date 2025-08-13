Entertainment
Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix
TORONTO, Canada — ‘Sullivan's Crossing,’ a popular CW series, is now streaming its third season on Netflix, delighting fans worldwide. The new season premiered on August 11, 2025, and quickly became one of the streamer’s biggest hits of the summer.
The show follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan, portrayed by Morgan Kohan, as she navigates life back in her hometown in rural Nova Scotia. The series has captivated audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and engaging characters, leading to its ranking in the top 10 on Netflix.
This season features a total of ten episodes, each lasting approximately 42 to 43 minutes. The premiere episode, titled ‘New Beginnings,’ was both written and created by showrunner, and directed by Jonathan Wright. Wright also directed the second episode, ‘Out of the Blue.’
Fans have been eagerly anticipating the show’s future, especially now that a fourth season has been confirmed, though it will not air until late spring or early summer 2026. The delay stems from the production timeline of previous seasons.
‘The popularity on Netflix played a significant role in the decision for a fourth season,’ said a network spokesperson. ‘We’re excited to see how the story unfolds in the coming seasons.’
For audiences looking for more options, ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is also available to stream on other platforms, allowing those without Netflix subscriptions to enjoy it, albeit with ad breaks. Fans are particularly drawn to the series for its beautiful Canadian scenery and charming cast, which includes Chad Michael Murray.
The first two seasons are available for streaming on Netflix as well, ensuring fans can catch up before diving into the new episodes. Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates regarding the highly anticipated fourth season.
Recent Posts
- Preston School Board Cuts Spanish Program, Increases Pre-K Costs
- Bullish Global Prices IPO at $37, Valuing Company at $5.4 Billion
- Mayor Bowser Faces New Challenges Amid Trump’s Federal Intervention
- Trump Family Plans New Crypto Treasury Company with $1.5 Billion Goal
- Liverpool Sets Sights on Parma Defender Giovanni Leoni Amid Milan Interest
- Baltimore Weather: Thunderstorms Expected August 13
- Real Madrid Opposes La Liga Match in Miami, Calls for FIFA Action
- Tennessee Vols Prepare for New Era Without Star Running Back
- Spirit Airlines Warns It May Not Survive Another Year
- Christopher Waller Emerges as Top Candidate for Fed Chair
- Flash Floods Hit Raleigh and Surrounding Areas, Causing Damage
- Record High Heat Sweeps Across Both Coasts
- Glacial Outburst Threatens Record Flooding in Juneau, Alaska
- Lottery Jackpots Surge as No Winners Take Home Prizes
- CME Group Lithium Futures Reach Record Trading Volume in 2025
- New NYT Strands Game Highlights Hitchcock Films in Puzzle
- Wordle #1515 Answer Revealed: NOMAD for August 12, 2025
- New York’s Budget Gap Mirrors Great Recession Challenges
- 63-Year-Old Woman and Two Dogs Found Dead After Deerfield Fire
- NOAA Seeks Bids for New Space Weather Operations Contract