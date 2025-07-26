Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Finale Aired, Season 4 Renewed

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The CW‘s romance series “Sullivan’s Crossing” wrapped up its third season on July 17, leaving fans eager for more. After a slight delay in its return, the season featured 10 episodes and was well-received, even topping streaming charts in the U.S. and Canada.

Based on the book series by Robyn Carr, the show follows Maggie Sullivan, played by Morgan Kohan, as she navigates life after returning to her small hometown from Boston. The finale, titled “Head to the Heart,” showcased Maggie’s emotional journey, including her strained relationship with her father, Sully, portrayed by Scott Patterson, and her romance with newcomer Cal Jones.

The series debuted its latest season in Canada on CTV before returning to The CW on May 14. Weekly episodes aired every Wednesday, and fans can stream the entire third season on various platforms.

In a surprise announcement, the CW confirmed that “Sullivan’s Crossing” has been renewed for a fourth season. Fans can look forward to more episodes, expected to air in 2026.

As the show continues to rise in popularity, its first two seasons are also available for streaming, fueling anticipation for new content. The interest is particularly high following the success of the series on Netflix, where it recently entered the platform’s Top 10 list.

The details of future episodes remain limited, but the show’s writers have promised to keep audiences engaged with the unfolding stories of love, family, and small-town dynamics.