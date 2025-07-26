Entertainment
Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Finale Aired, Season 4 Renewed
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The CW‘s romance series “Sullivan’s Crossing” wrapped up its third season on July 17, leaving fans eager for more. After a slight delay in its return, the season featured 10 episodes and was well-received, even topping streaming charts in the U.S. and Canada.
Based on the book series by Robyn Carr, the show follows Maggie Sullivan, played by Morgan Kohan, as she navigates life after returning to her small hometown from Boston. The finale, titled “Head to the Heart,” showcased Maggie’s emotional journey, including her strained relationship with her father, Sully, portrayed by Scott Patterson, and her romance with newcomer Cal Jones.
The series debuted its latest season in Canada on CTV before returning to The CW on May 14. Weekly episodes aired every Wednesday, and fans can stream the entire third season on various platforms.
In a surprise announcement, the CW confirmed that “Sullivan’s Crossing” has been renewed for a fourth season. Fans can look forward to more episodes, expected to air in 2026.
As the show continues to rise in popularity, its first two seasons are also available for streaming, fueling anticipation for new content. The interest is particularly high following the success of the series on Netflix, where it recently entered the platform’s Top 10 list.
The details of future episodes remain limited, but the show’s writers have promised to keep audiences engaged with the unfolding stories of love, family, and small-town dynamics.
Recent Posts
- Runners Prepare for Quad-City Times Bix 7 Amid Rain Forecast
- Major League Baseball Teams Gear Up for Trade Deadline
- New Zealand Faces South Africa in T20I Tri-Series Final
- Arsenal Ventures to Asia for Preseason Friendlies Ahead of New Season
- Heat Advisory and Rain Threat Loom Over Indiana This Weekend
- NYT Strands and Connections: Tips for Daily Word Game Challenges
- Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit
- Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown
- Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
- NYT Connections Offers Challenging Puzzle Hints for Players
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy