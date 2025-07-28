Sullivan’s Crossing Set for Season 4 Amid Cast Changes and New Challenges

SULLIVAN’S CROSSING, Nova Scotia — Fans of the CW series “Sullivan's Crossing” are anxious about the upcoming fourth season as rumors circulate about cast changes and evolving storylines. The show follows neurosurgeon Maggie, played by Morgan Kohan, as she returns to her rural hometown, where she reconnects with her estranged father, Sully, portrayed by Scott Patterson, and faces new challenges with her community.

After its premiere on Netflix in July 2025, “Sullivan’s Crossing” gained a larger audience. Fans and cast members alike have praised its heartfelt storytelling. Patterson expressed his excitement about working on a project that has a built-in audience from both “Gilmore Girls” and the book series by Robyn Carr. In interviews, he emphasized the creative freedom and collaborative atmosphere on set, highlighting the leadership style of executive producer Roma Roth.

Patterson stated, “Everybody has a platform to voice their concerns or their opinions and state their ideas, and they’re taken seriously. It makes everybody feel like they’ve got skin in the game.” This open dialogue among the cast contributes to the show’s authenticity and has set it apart in a crowded television landscape.

As the series continues, fans were left on edge at the end of Season 3 with the arrival of Maggie’s ex-husband, Liam, played by Marcus Rosner, complicating her relationship with Cal, portrayed by Chad Michael Murray. Showrunner Roth hinted at a significant plot twist coming in Season 4, saying, “A romance drama series needs to have push and pull between your characters… a pretty big shoe drop at the end of the season that we’ll get to see play out in Season 4.”

Cal, played by Murray, added, “Sullivan’s Crossing is a place you go to heal and to be honest with yourself.” He praised the show for its depth and the way it allows characters to grow, stating that it presents a more reflective lifestyle compared to the fast-paced world outside.

Patterson confirmed his return as Sully, and fellow cast member Jackson will reprise his role as Frank Cranebear. Season 4 will explore further Edna’s journey after undergoing a life-saving surgery performed by Maggie, a turning point that emphasizes the stakes and emotional depth the show is known for.

Brad Schwartz, president of The CW, assured fans that the series has more stories to tell, stating that “Sullivan’s Crossing still has a lot of runway left,” referencing the five books in Carr’s series that inspire the show. As fans await the next chapter, they can expect plenty of drama, character development, and the heartfelt moments that define this beloved series.