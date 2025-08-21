Entertainment
Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
New York, NY – As summer begins to wind down, fans of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark‘ have noticed that recent episodes are not being taped live. Instead, they are seeing previously recorded shows during the weekday morning slots.
On Monday, the episode featured a new host chat led by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, along with new interviews and segments. Tuesday’s show also included a host chat, followed by previously aired interviews and a performance from Aloe Blacc.
DECIDER had the opportunity to visit the show earlier this summer at its new studio, where they welcomed guests such as Nikki Garcia. The video from that visit is available for fans to watch.
A production source stated that the Live family is currently on a summer break, which takes place annually. Despite this break, episodes still include some fresh segments, like host chats with Ripa and Consuelos.
Fans eager to know when the show will resume airing live episodes will have to wait for an announcement. DECIDER will provide updates when the date is confirmed.
‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ airs weekdays, and viewers can check local listings for their airtime.
Last week’s episode continued the trend of previously recorded shows. Thursday’s show included segments featuring various guest co-hosts, expanding on the variety of talent the show showcases. During the week of July 29, Consuelos had his own engagements in L.A., resulting in Ripa being joined by co-hosts such as Steve Patterson, Elle Duncan, and others.
For the week ending July 21, ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ averaged 2.2 million viewers, achieving its best weekly ratings since April.
