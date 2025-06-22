Summer Harvest Event Launched in Grow a Garden Game

Springfield, IL – The popular game Grow a Garden launched its Summer Harvest event on June 21, 2025, as part of a major update. This event encourages players to collaborate in collecting rewards by donating summer fruits to a central cart run by NPC Georgia.

The Summer Harvest event takes place every hour, lasting for 10 minutes. Players are required to contribute at least one item to qualify for rewards. The amount and type of fruit submitted will influence the total rewards, which include nearly 38 items ranging from pet eggs to various farming tools. Players must accumulate a minimum of 1,000 points to receive any rewards.

“It’s exciting to see the community come together to unlock bonuses in unique ways,” said a representative from the game’s development team. “The more fruit you contribute, the better your chances of earning valuable items.”

The cart displays the total points earned by the server, motivating all players to participate actively. The collection of fruits will reset after the time ends, making it essential to donate promptly. Notably, many rewards are randomized, offering surprises to players each event.

With the introduction of the Summer Harvest event, players will also notice new pets, seeds, and additional crafting options. The update highlights the continuous evolution of Grow a Garden, aiming to enhance user experience through community events.

Players looking to maximize their rewards should strategize their contributions while collaborating with others in their server. For more detailed breakdowns of potential rewards and contributions, fans can refer to the official Grow a Garden community page.