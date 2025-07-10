Sports
Summer League Buzz: Cooper Flagg vs. Bronny James in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV — Basketball fans are gearing up for an exciting matchup as top draft pick Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks takes on Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League. The highly anticipated game will take place Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center, which can seat 18,000 spectators.
This year’s Summer League is generating significant excitement, similar to Victor Wembanyama’s debut two years ago. Gonzaga players Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman will join Flagg on the Mavericks’ roster, looking to make an impact during the games throughout the week.
Nembhard, who has signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks, is one of ten former Gonzaga players participating in the Summer League. Hickman, recently invited to fill out the Mavericks’ roster, adds depth to the team as they aim to showcase their skills in Las Vegas.
The Summer League begins Thursday and runs until July 20, featuring games, consolation rounds, and semifinals. Gonzaga’s former players are keen to impress, especially after their successful season that included winning the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Other participants include Khalif Battle, who will represent the Phoenix Suns, and Ben Gregg, playing for the Boston Celtics. Memphis will have two players from Washington State, including Cedric Coward, currently recovering from a shoulder injury.
Drew Timme and Anton Watson, former Gonzaga teammates, will compete with different teams this year. Timme recently signed with the Brooklyn Nets, while Watson will play for the New York Knicks.
Hunter Sallis, a former Gonzaga guard now with the Philadelphia 76ers, is set to make his debut against the San Antonio Spurs. Former Zags players are showcasing their talents alongside those from other programs in this thrilling Summer League.
Tyson Degenhart, an All-Mountain West selection at Boise State, is also starting his NBA journey with the Toronto Raptors and will participate in the Summer League soon.
