Summer Stars and Safety Concerns in Coastal Maine

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Country music star Blake Shelton and pop icon Gwen Stefani have been enjoying their time along the Maine coast. The couple, who have been together for ten years, was spotted in Bar Harbor on Tuesday before heading to Belfast on Wednesday.

While in Southwest Harbor, the couple took a break for some mini golf at Golf of Maine, where they were seen having fun and enjoying the summer weather.

In other news, Portland police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Saturday morning at a Bangor Savings Bank located at 1071 Brighton Ave. Officers received a report of the incident around 9:32 a.m. The suspect is described as around 5-foot-8 with a stocky build. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green pants, navy blue shoes, blue gloves, a mask, and sunglasses.

The robber escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled into a wooded area behind the bank. Police did not report any weapon being observed during the robbery. Law enforcement officials, including Maine State Police and Westbrook police, searched the area with police dogs for several hours but did not locate the suspect. Portland police are asking anyone with information to call 207-874-8575 or text the keyword PPDME to 847411.

Meanwhile, the Maine State Police are also seeking information about 19-year-old Christopher Reed from Leeds. He was last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday and may be driving a maroon 2015 Chevy Impala with Maine license plate 475JBC. Reed was reportedly planning to attend an event in Livermore but it is unclear if he arrived. He may have traveled to the Clinton or Benton areas.

Reed is described as 5-foot-11, approximately 270 pounds, with brown curly hair, hazel eyes, and a tan complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue and black shorts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

In sporting news, Orono‘s Ruth White made headlines again at the 27th annual Beach to Beacon race, finishing as the top Maine woman in the 6.2-mile event with a time of 34:51. This year has proven to be successful for White, a freshman at the University of New Hampshire.

White’s performance in the race adds to her accolades, having recently finished at the NCAA women’s 10K final in Eugene, Oregon, which earned her a spot on the All-America Second Team. She finished Saturday’s race five seconds faster than her time last year.

Conner Mantz won the race in a record-setting time of 27:26, while the top Maine man was Luke Marsankis of Cumberland, who finished in 29:27. Izzy Bat Doyle claimed the title of first overall female finisher with a time of 31:25. The Beach to Beacon race is known for its scenic route starting near Crescent Beach State Park and finishing at Portland Head Light in Fort Williams Park. It was founded by Maine native and Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson.

Lastly, a camper explosion in Old Orchard Beach on Saturday left two women injured. Police reported that the women were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with severe burn injuries. Emergency responders received the call about the explosion around 12:30 p.m. on Cascade Road, and the Maine fire marshal’s office has started an investigation into the incident.

Investigators believe that LP gas leaked into the camper and ignited when one of the occupants lit a candle. The Maine Fuel Board inspectors will assist with further analysis of the gas systems as part of the ongoing investigation.