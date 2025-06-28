Summer Transfer Window Heats Up as Clubs Target Key Signings

LONDON, England (AP) — The summer 2025 transfer window is in full swing as top European clubs scramble to finalize deals before critical accounting deadlines. Recent developments include Manchester United’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo and Chelsea‘s efforts to land Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

In the latest round of negotiations, Manchester United has submitted an improved bid of over £60 million for Mbeumo, who scored 20 goals last season with Brentford. United aims to bolster its attacking options after securing the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is keen to finalize an agreement for 20-year-old forward Gittens. The former Manchester City player has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Chelsea, turning down interest from Bayern Munich. Talks between Chelsea and Dortmund are ongoing, though a rejected £42 million bid has triggered further discussions.

A significant focus will also be on Liverpool, who are looking to sell striker Darwin Nunez amid interest from Napoli. The Premier League champions are expected to receive a formal offer soon, aiming for around £60 million for the Uruguayan.

In the wake of new signings, Arsenal has officially confirmed the arrival of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, with further signings anticipated as they prepare for a challenging start to the season.

The dynamics of the market are influenced by accounting deadlines as many clubs aim to finalize business by the end of the month. The urgency for signings intensifies as teams prepare for the upcoming season and seek to improve their squads.

As the transfer window progresses, clubs face pressures not only from financial regulations but also the competition to secure top talent. Expect strategic moves in the coming weeks as key players like Gittens and Nunez remain at the center of the transfer saga.