The Summer I Turned Pretty Final Episodes Trailer Revealed

Culver City, CA – August 29, 2025 – Prime Video unveiled the trailer for the final three episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” on Friday. The series, based on Jenny Han‘s best-selling trilogy, is set to conclude with a new chapter for Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin in Paris.

The trailer reveals Belly, played by Lola Tung, struggling after a breakup with Jeremiah Fisher, portrayed by Gavin Casalengo. The couple was set to marry when Belly learns of Conrad‘s lingering feelings for her. In Paris, Belly faces new adventures and relationships while reflecting on her past.

The footage ends with a cliffhanger as Conrad (Chris Briney) sends Belly a letter that begins, “Dear Belly…” This key moment hints at unresolved feelings that may influence her new journey.

<p"The show has remained true to the books but hints at diverging in these final episodes, leaving fans eager to discover how Belly's story will end. Tung expressed her satisfaction with how Belly matures throughout the series, saying it was a 'fun' experience to portray. She noted, 'It's been more of a mature journey.'

New cast members for the finale include Corinna Brown, Fernando Cattori, Isaline Prevost Radeff, and Jahz Armando, introducing fresh dynamics to Belly’s life.

Viewers can watch the final episodes every Wednesday, leading up to the series finale on September 17. As anticipation grows for how Belly’s story concludes, fans remain hopeful that her journey in Paris holds many surprises.