Summer Walker and Mariah The Scientist Shine at Atlanta Skating Rink

Atlanta, GA — R&B stars Summer Walker and Mariah The Scientist were spotted having a fun night out at the iconic Cascade skating rink this weekend. The duo showcased their impressive skating skills and vibrant style, delighting fans who shared clips of their outing on social media.

Walker turned heads in tight jeans and a light blue cropped long sleeve top, which teased a turquoise bra underneath. Mariah opted for a more casual look, donning a matching dark outfit with sunglasses that complemented her curly hairstyle.

The two showcased their chemistry while performing choreographed moves alongside friends, proving they were in high spirits. Clips from the evening also captured Walker singing along to the music blasting through the rink’s speakers, amplifying the lively atmosphere.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about the event, with many commenting on the duo’s vibrant energy. Instagram user @kaylaxmiller exclaimed, “Mariah’s body is so tea,” while others highlighted the fun they were having. Another user, @its_taysworld, remarked on the unexpected sight of skaters in lingerie, saying, “Times are definitely different.”

In a separate incident, Walker’s weekend took a wild turn when she had pizzas delivered to her door, a prank pointing to a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Mariah’s partner Young Thug, who recently made headlines, expressed his joy regarding the couple’s relationship.

The evening at Cascade not only showcased Walker and Mariah’s skating prowess but also their ability to give fans a glimpse into a lively, carefree weekend. Clearly, both artists are enjoying their time in the spotlight and are well-acquainted with the fun Atlanta scene.