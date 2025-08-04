Sports
SummerSlam 2025 Promises Unforgettable Matches and Historic Moments
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey – WWE is gearing up for its first-ever two-night SummerSlam event, set to take place on August 2 and 3, 2025. With a lineup of matches resembling those of WrestleMania, fans are anticipating an unforgettable weekend filled with excitement.
Cody Rhodes will face John Cena in a highly anticipated rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes earned this title shot by winning the 2025 King of the Ring tournament, defeating Randy Orton in the finals. The storyline has revolved around Rhodes’s pursuit of the championship, and this matchup promises to be a historic main event.
“This is a huge opportunity for me, and I plan to give it my all,” Rhodes said during a recent press conference. Cena, entering his 17th title defense, is no stranger to challenges and is expected to put up a fierce fight.
In another exciting matchup, CM Punk is set to compete against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk, returning from a long absence, recently won a gauntlet match, earning him the number-one contender spot. This meeting will mark a new chapter for both Superstars, with Punk aiming to reclaim glory in the ring.
Meanwhile, Jade Cargill‘s journey continues as she faces Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. After winning the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament, Cargill has become a rising star, but Stratton has proven to be a tough opponent.
“Winning the Queen of the Ring was just the beginning for me,” Cargill said. “I’m ready to take my place at the top.”
The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria also escalates, as they prepare for a rematch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship after trading victories throughout the year. Both Superstars have built significant momentum leading up to this clash.
As the event draws closer, the buzz continues with a Triple Threat match scheduled for the Women’s World Championship, featuring Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY. Naomi, fresh off her Money in the Bank win, heads into the match as the defending champion.
Additionally, wrestling fans are eager to see how Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll, who has stepped into the ring after making headlines during a previous event, will fare alongside Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.
In the Intercontinental Championship match, AJ Styles will finally confront Dominik Mysterio, who has been avoided by Styles due to injury issues.” It’s been a long time coming,” Styles said. “This match means everything to me.”
This year’s SummerSlam is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in WWE history, as fans eagerly await to see who will emerge victorious across numerous title matches. Don’t miss the action streaming live on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network internationally.
