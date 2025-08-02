Sports
SummerSlam 2025: Two Nights of Wrestling Excitement at MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey – WWE‘s SummerSlam 2025 is set to take place over two nights on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium, featuring an array of marquee matches and celebrity appearances.
This year marks the first time the annual event will span two nights, promising to showcase high-stakes encounters and join celebrities like Cardi B to host this spectacular. Night 1 will highlight a World Heavyweight Championship bout between CM Punk and Gunther, as well as the storyline continuation of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso facing Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Fans are particularly eager to see Karrion Kross take on Sami Zayn, a matchup that has evolved since earlier this year. Kross hopes to capitalize on a prime opportunity, needing a solid performance to maintain his push within WWE. ‘This is my time to shine,’ said Kross during a recent interview.
The card for Night 1 also includes Tiffany Stratton versus Jade Cargill and a tag match with Randy Orton and Jelly Roll against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Night 2 appears even stronger, featuring a Street Fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship, and a steel cage match between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.
Adam Pearce, WWE’s general manager, noted the potential for memorable moments. ‘Expect a weekend filled with surprises and excitement,’ he stated. The event has also drawn attention due to the innovative addition of a Six-Pack TLC match, set to feature numerous prominent tag teams, including The Wyatt Sicks and DIY.
Streaming for the two-night event will be available on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix for international audiences. With a projected attendance of over 100,000, WWE looks forward to delivering a high-energy atmosphere and unforgettable matches.
As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the dramatic encounters that August will bring, and the stories that will unfold throughout SummerSlam.
