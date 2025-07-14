Summit High’s Slater de Brun Selected 37th in 2025 MLB Draft

Nashville, Tennessee – Slater de Brun, an outfielder from Summit High School in Bend, Oregon, was selected 37th overall by the Baltimore Orioles during the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft on July 13. The 5-foot-9 athlete is known for his impressive speed, hitting ability, and strong center field defense, and he is projected to develop into a leadoff hitter.

Ranked as the 14th best player in the 2025 class by Perfect Game and noted by MLB Pipeline, de Brun’s selection adds to the Orioles’ strategy of bolstering their outfield roster, which lacks depth. With the Baltimore Orioles drafting him, de Brun may opt to go professional rather than honor his commitment to play for the Vanderbilt Commodores next spring.

De Brun capped off his high school career with a state title last month. His selection marks a significant achievement for Central Oregon baseball, as he is the highest-drafted player from the area since Jacoby Ellsbury was picked 23rd by the Boston Red Sox in 2005.

During his final high school season, de Brun recorded a .370 batting average, drove in 26 runs, and stole 22 bases. His performance helped him earn the title of Intermountain Conference Player of the Year and a spot on the Class 5A first-team all-state list.

Furthermore, de Brun showcased his talent last summer by representing the USA Baseball National Team. Experts highlight his strong bat-to-ball skills and keen plate discipline as part of what makes him a promising prospect.

With de Brun drafted, he faces an important decision about whether to pursue a collegiate baseball career or enter the professional realm. This decision will undoubtedly impact the trajectory of his career moving forward.