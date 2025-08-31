Sun Devil Duo Signs NIL Deal with Adidas Ahead of 2025 Season

TEMPE, Arizona – Arizona State University football stars Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson have signed name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with Adidas, the company announced on August 28.

The partnership allows Leavitt, the Sun Devil quarterback, and Tyson, a wide receiver, to wear Adidas footwear and apparel both on and off the field. They will also take on expanded roles in various marketing initiatives for the brand.

This new deal comes as both players prepare for the upcoming football season, where they are being acknowledged as one of college football’s elite duos. Leavitt has an impressive $3.1 million NIL valuation, ranking ninth in college football, while Tyson holds a valuation of $1 million, placing him at number 60.

The Sun Devils are set to kick off their 2025 season on August 30 against Northern Arizona at Mountain America Stadium. Both athletes look to bring their competitive edge and athleticism to the field as they also venture into their new marketing roles with Adidas.

Leavitt and Tyson join a list of notable football players who have signed NIL deals with Adidas, including NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence. The duo’s ability to connect off the field through this partnership illustrates the growing trend of student-athletes leveraging their status for commercial opportunities.

With preseason expectations high, the anticipation for both players’ performances and their promotional activities with Adidas is palpable among fans and sports analysts alike.