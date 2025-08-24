Entertainment
Sunday’s NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Solutions
New York, NY – On August 24, 2025, the New York Times Mini Crossword provided a quick puzzle for fans seeking a fun challenge.
The NYT Mini Crossword is a smaller version of the traditional crossword, consisting of between three and five clues in each direction on a five by five grid. It’s available for free on the NYT or NYT Games app, but requires a subscription to access past puzzles.
Today’s puzzle featured several clues. For 1 Across, the answer was ‘SHELF,’ referring to a perch for a family photo. Clue 6 Across mentioned ‘CAROL,’ the name of a variety show host. Others included ‘AGAVE’ for 7 Across and ‘RUSES’ for 8 Across.
Players encountered clues such as ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me!’ which corresponded to 9 Across, answering with ‘YEESH.’ Furthermore, clues for 1 Down directed solvers to ‘SCARY,’ relating to haunted houses, while ‘HAGUE’ answered for 2 Down as the home of the International Criminal Court.
The clues were relatively straightforward, with many participants finishing within minutes. Players often share their thoughts and strategies after completing the puzzle.
While some found clues like ‘RUSES’ entertaining, ‘YEESH’ seemed to evoke mixed reactions among enthusiasts. Participants noted that their experiences influenced how they perceived puzzle difficulty.
Whether it’s about timing or solving strategies, the NYT Mini Crossword continues to engage fans daily. Stay tuned for more hints in future editions of this beloved puzzle.
