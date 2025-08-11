Sunday Sports Agenda: Key Events to Watch

LONDON, England—On Sunday, August 10, 2025, sports fans can look forward to a thrilling lineup of events around the globe.

The weekend kicks off with a series of football matches in the English Premier League. Top teams will compete, with matches scheduled throughout the afternoon. Fans are particularly excited to see how the title contenders perform ahead of the season’s climax.

In tennis, the ATP and WTA tours will host key matches as players gear up for the upcoming Grand Slam tournaments. The competitions promise to showcase some of the sport’s biggest stars, providing plenty of excitement for tennis enthusiasts.

Additionally, major league baseball events will take place in the United States. Teams are pushing hard for playoff positions with pivotal games that could shift the momentum in tight divisions.

As the day unfolds, viewers can also tune in for international basketball qualifiers. Teams are battling for spots in future championships, which adds extra tension to these matchups.

Sports enthusiasts can expect a thrilling day filled with competitive spirit and memorable moments, making it one not to miss.