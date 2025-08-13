Sunderland AFC Announces New Partnership with LiveScore Group Ahead of Premier League Return

Sunderland, England — Sunderland AFC has announced a new partnership with LiveScore Group, the company behind the LiveScore Bet sports betting brand, set to begin with the 2025-26 Premier League season.

As part of this agreement, LiveScore Group will become the principal partner of Sunderland AFC. The LiveScore Bet brand will serve as the official sports betting partner and will enjoy a substantial presence during the season, enhancing fan experiences.

Both organizations aim to offer a variety of activations for soccer fans, presenting unique experiences and special prizes throughout the season. LiveScore Bet will also feature prominently on Sunderland’s iconic red and white striped jerseys starting with their match against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on August 16.

According to Sunderland AFC’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ashley Peden, the partnership comes at a crucial time as the club returns to the Premier League. Peden stated, “The strength of the LiveScore brand and the fact that fans are central to everything LiveScore Group stands for made this relationship an incredibly exciting proposition.”

LiveScore will also act as Sunderland’s official scores partner, with its logo appearing on training and warm-up kits. Dominic Vye, Marketing Director at LiveScore and LiveScore Bet, shared his excitement about the partnership, highlighting the passionate fanbase of Sunderland. He remarked, “We can’t wait to unveil a series of initiatives which will bring this to life for Sunderland fans at home and around the world.”

The new collaboration looks to enhance not only the club’s visibility but also the overall fan experience, aiming to reward the loyal Sunderland supporters throughout the season.