FARO, Portugal — Sunderland AFC and Sevilla FC played to a tense 1-1 draw in a preseason friendly at the Estadio Algarve on Saturday. Enzo Le Fée provided Sunderland with the lead in the 31st minute, but Ruben Vargas scored an equalizer for Sevilla in injury time.

The match saw Sunderland capitalize on a defensive mistake from Sevilla, allowing Le Fée to score the game’s first goal. The French midfielder took advantage of a loose ball, sending a powerful shot that found its way past Sevilla’s goalkeeper, Ørjan Nyland.

As the match approached its conclusion, the intensity increased. With only moments remaining, Sevilla’s Vargas struck from close range, securing the equalizer in the 94th minute. His shot seemed unstoppable for Sunderland’s keeper, Simon Moore, who had performed admirably throughout the match.

Tensions escalated with a flurry of yellow cards, as both teams struggled to maintain composure. Amid insufficient communication and mounting frustration on the pitch, several players received cautions, emphasizing the heated atmosphere.

Sunderland dominated significant portions of the match, with several opportunities to extend their lead. Fans of the English club were treated to a passionate performance, even as Sevilla fans continued to rally behind their team despite limited success on the field.

Coach Matías Almeyda of Sevilla seemed visibly frustrated during the game, frequently calling for adjustments from his players. He made multiple substitutions to change the team’s dynamics, clearly striving to clinch a win in their opening match under his management.

As the final whistle blew, both teams walked away with mixed feelings. Sunderland showcased their potential, but Sevilla salvaged a draw just before full-time, leaving fans and players alike eager for their impending league campaigns.