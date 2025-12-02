LONDON, England — As the Premier League’s 2025 season heads into December, Sunderland has emerged as the club with the happiest fanbase, reflecting a dramatic turnaround from past years. Currently sixth in the table, Sunderland has amassed 22 points from six victories, propelling them to the top of The Athletic’s Happiness Table.

Once a club stuck in disappointment, Sunderland’s revival has transformed their supporters’ emotions from despair to delight. Many fans express unrestrained joy like Buff Egan, who tweeted, “What a MARVELLOUS comeback. This team NEVER say die.” The club embodies resilience, sitting five points clear in the Premier League and three points ahead in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continues to exert dominance, maintaining a strong performance but facing a slight disappointment despite recent matches. “I think overall I just have to be very proud of what the team has done,” manager Mikel Arteta stated after a recent draw against Chelsea.

Chelsea fans are also experiencing a wave of happiness even with their team’s inconsistency. Following a rough patch, including losses to Sunderland and Brighton, their latest results have uplifted spirits. A fan remarked, “This means everything to me. This time last year we were in Kazakhstan man.”

Aston Villa has surged into positive territory after starting the season slowly. Coach Unai Emery noted the positive energy from fans as key to their success, expressing gratitude for the team’s chemistry.

Brighton, too, has seen fans revel in recent victories, with one fan proclaiming a recent win as “the biggest win of Fabian Hürzeler’s tenure as Albion manager.”

While some clubs are thriving, others struggle. Nottingham Forest, with only two wins this season, remains just above the relegation zone. Contrastingly, Manchester City is underwhelmed with second-place performances, leaving fans cautious about their potential title challenge.

Everton, fresh from a managerial change and a mixed performance on the pitch, also seeks reinforcements as they approach January. Manager David Moyes is now heavily involved in recruitment discussions.

Ultimately, both fan satisfaction and team performance vary widely across the league. As evidenced, a week of victories can quickly shift expectations, leaving many supporters filled with hopes, while others face the reality of potential relegation battles.