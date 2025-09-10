News
Sunny Skies and 70s Forecast for Commanders’ Home Opener
WASHINGTON — Fans heading to the Washington Commanders‘ home opener against the New York Giants on Sunday can expect pleasant weather. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s, with highs ranging from 73 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit.
The forecast indicates that Sunday will start off cloudy but will become mostly sunny throughout the day. Winds will blow from the northwest at around 10 mph, providing a comfortable atmosphere for the 1 p.m. game.
As the day progresses into the evening, temperatures will drop to a cool 56 to 66 degrees, with clear skies expected. This pleasant weather is expected to continue into the following week, with Monday’s highs reaching 72 to 77 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
Despite this pleasant weather, meteorologists have noted that cooler-than-average temperatures are likely for the second week of September, with sustained highs mainly in the 70s and dry conditions persisting. There is no measurable rain anticipated in the extended forecast.
Additionally, Hurricane Kiko remains a significant weather event. Currently a major hurricane, it is located less than 1,000 miles from Hawaii and is predicted to pass just north of the islands as a tropical storm early next week.
