Suns Aim to Extend Road Win Streak Against Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 28, 2025 – The Phoenix Suns will look to build on their four-game road winning streak tonight as they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Currently, the Suns hold a record of 12 wins and 7 losses, while the Thunder sit atop the league at 18 wins and 1 loss.

The Suns have been playing well on the road, and their recent performances have instilled confidence in the team. Tonight’s matchup will be crucial for both teams as the Thunder aim to maintain their dominant position in the league.

However, the Suns will be without key players for this game. Nikola Topic will miss tonight’s game due to a groin injury, and Thomas Sorber is out for the season with a knee injury. Additionally, Aaron Wiggins is listed as out with a thigh injury. On the other hand, the Thunder will also face challenges, with Ryan Dunn out due to a wrist injury, Grayson Allen sidelined by a quadricep issue, and Jalen Green out with a hamstring injury.

The ability of both teams to adapt to these absences may prove critical to the outcome of the game. As the Suns prepare to take on the challenge, fans are eager to see if they can extend their success on the road against a formidable Thunder team.

Tonight’s game is a part of a series of matches that will showcase the talent and determination of both squads as they push through the regular season.