Sports
Suns Aim to Extend Road Win Streak Against Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 28, 2025 – The Phoenix Suns will look to build on their four-game road winning streak tonight as they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Currently, the Suns hold a record of 12 wins and 7 losses, while the Thunder sit atop the league at 18 wins and 1 loss.
The Suns have been playing well on the road, and their recent performances have instilled confidence in the team. Tonight’s matchup will be crucial for both teams as the Thunder aim to maintain their dominant position in the league.
However, the Suns will be without key players for this game. Nikola Topic will miss tonight’s game due to a groin injury, and Thomas Sorber is out for the season with a knee injury. Additionally, Aaron Wiggins is listed as out with a thigh injury. On the other hand, the Thunder will also face challenges, with Ryan Dunn out due to a wrist injury, Grayson Allen sidelined by a quadricep issue, and Jalen Green out with a hamstring injury.
The ability of both teams to adapt to these absences may prove critical to the outcome of the game. As the Suns prepare to take on the challenge, fans are eager to see if they can extend their success on the road against a formidable Thunder team.
Tonight’s game is a part of a series of matches that will showcase the talent and determination of both squads as they push through the regular season.
Recent Posts
- Stefan Brennsteiner Wins First Career World Cup Race at Copper Cup
- Injuries Shift Commanders’ Offensive Dynamics Ahead of Final Season Stretch
- Grizzlies Rally to Defeat Clippers 112-107 in NBA Cup Play
- Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Likely to Break NFL Viewership Records
- Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles