Suns Consider Mark Williams’ Status Ahead of Nuggets Clash

PHOENIX, Arizona — Mark Williams has emerged as a key player for the Phoenix Suns this season. After missing back-to-back games as part of a management strategy to ease him into the schedule, Williams is currently listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Williams played the night before in a challenging matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the Suns suffered a close loss. Head coach Jordan Ott, who joined the Suns from the Charlotte Hornets, is expected to make strategic decisions regarding Williams’ playing time as the season progresses.

The Suns are facing the Nuggets at a critical moment. They lost their last game and are not favored to win against the Nuggets, who boast a strong record this season. In their previous encounter, superstar Nikola Jokic has been ruled out due to a wrist injury, presenting the Suns with a valuable opportunity to test their depth.

Alongside Jokic, Denver will also be without Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Julian Strawther due to injuries. The absence of Jokic, who has averaged near triple-double figures this season, severely impacts the Nuggets’ offensive strategy.

After an impressive performance against the Sacramento Kings, where Williams scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, his potential absence looms large. In Williams’ stead, the Suns look to Collin Gillespie to step up.

The game is crucial for both teams as the Suns aim to recover from a two-game losing streak while the Nuggets look to avoid their own. The match is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

As both teams deal with fatigue from games played the night before, the Suns will need to capitalize on their home court advantage. A strong performance against the shorthanded Nuggets could provide a much-needed morale boost.