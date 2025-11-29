Suns Extend Winning Streak, Spurs Suffer Key Loss

PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Suns defeated the San Antonio Spurs 111-102 Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to three games.

Dillon Brooks led the Suns with 25 points, while Devin Booker contributed 24 points to secure the victory. The win at Footprint Center solidified Phoenix’s position in the Western Conference as they climb to sixth place with an 11-6 record.

Jordan Goodwin made his mark with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in his first start this season. Mark Williams also stood out with 14 points and 11 rebounds, showcasing the team’s depth.

“We stayed consistent and took advantage of their mistakes, especially in the second half,” said Suns head coach Jordan Ott.

The Spurs struggled without their star player, Victor Wembanyama, who is sidelined with a left calf strain. De’Aaron Fox led San Antonio with 26 points, while Julian Champagnie recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

San Antonio had a promising start to the season with an 11-5 record, but this loss halted their winning streak at three. Despite the defeat, they still remain in fifth place in the conference.

The absence of Wembanyama and Stephon Castle (hip injury) has forced the Spurs into a challenging rotation. Keldon Johnson was crucial off the bench, contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Suns look ahead to host the Houston Rockets, who are coming off a loss, while the Spurs will travel to face the Portland Trail Blazers in their next match.