Sports
Suns Face Rockets Without Booker and Green on December 5
HOUSTON – The Phoenix Suns will face the Houston Rockets on Friday, Dec. 5, but will do so without two key players. Star Devin Booker and Jalen Green have both been ruled out due to injuries. The matchup is set to begin at 6 p.m. MST.
The Suns (13-9) are coming off a 125-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 1, which ended a two-game losing streak. Booker sustained a right groin strain during that game and is expected to be re-evaluated next week. Green, who has only played in two games this season, is sidelined with a right hamstring strain.
In contrast, the Rockets (14-5) recently won their last game, defeating the Sacramento Kings, 121-95, on Dec. 3. Houston is 4-1 in its last five games and has shown strong performances at home with a 6-2 record this season.
This game marks Dillon Brooks‘ return to Houston since his trade to the Suns as part of the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets. Brooks is currently averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game in his first season with Phoenix. He missed the previous matchup against Houston on Nov. 24, where the Suns lost 114-92.
Durant, who is now with the Rockets, is averaging 25 points in his first season with the team. His presence adds additional pressure to the Suns, who are already dealing with injuries affecting their depth. As for the Rockets, they will be without Dorian Finney-Smith, Tari Eason, and Fred VanVleet, who are all listed as unavailable.
Fans can tune in to the game on Arizona’s Family, Channel 3, and for those in Houston, it will be shown on Space City Home Network. NBA League Pass customers can also watch the game through that service.
