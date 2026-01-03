Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown

Phoenix, Arizona – The Phoenix Suns host the Sacramento Kings on January 2, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET at the Mortgage Matchup Center. This matchup comes as the Suns seek to recover from a recent 16-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers while the Kings look to end their five-game losing streak on the road.

The Kings, currently 8-26, are reeling from a recent 120-106 defeat to the Boston Celtics. They have struggled to perform, losing three straight games, with each defeat coming by at least 14 points. Meanwhile, the Suns boast a record of 19-14 and have seen success against Sacramento, winning all their meetings this season.

Collin Gillespie has been a bright spot for the Suns, averaging 14.0 points this season, a significant increase from his previous years. He has scored at least 15 points in seven consecutive games, showcasing his growth and value to the team. Gillespie stands out as a key player to watch this Friday.

The Kings, dealing with injuries to key players like Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, will need to rally if they want to compete. With their record of 3-15 on the road this season, they face significant challenges against a Suns team that is 10-5 at home.

The oddsmakers have set the Suns as 12-point favorites. Historically, they have performed well against the Kings in recent games, with the Suns defeating Sacramento 120-116 on October 24 and 112-100 on November 26.

As the Kings look for a turnaround, they will need stronger performances on both ends of the court. All eyes will be on the Suns to see if they can capitalize on their home advantage and secure a decisive victory over their division rival.