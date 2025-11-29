Suns Overcome Kings with Strong Start to Win NBA Cup Game

SACRAMENTO, CA — The Phoenix Suns defeated the Sacramento Kings 112-100 in an NBA Cup game on Wednesday night, improving their record to 3-0 in the tournament.

Mark Williams led the Suns with 21 points and 16 rebounds, showcasing his dominance in the paint. Collin Gillespie, making his first start of the season, also contributed with 21 points and nine assists. Despite Devin Booker‘s struggles from the field, hitting just six of 22 attempts for 19 points, the Suns built an early lead that they maintained throughout the game.

The Suns jumped to a 41-16 lead in the first quarter, exploiting the Kings’ seven turnovers and seizing control of the game early. “We set the tone from the start,” said Suns coach Jordan Ott, emphasizing the importance of their aggressive approach. Despite a late rally from the Kings, the Suns managed to withstand the pressure.

Sacramento, now 0-3 in the NBA Cup, had its best efforts from DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray, both scoring 19 points. However, the Kings struggled to find their rhythm, especially in the first half, where they faced fierce defense from Phoenix.

With the help of ten offensive rebounds and 30 points in the paint, the Suns maintained a significant advantage, leading 67-45 at halftime. The Kings attempted to fight back, cutting the lead to nine points entering the fourth quarter, but could not fully close the gap.

As the game progressed, the Suns focused on slowing the pace, executing their plays effectively. They scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to extend their lead and managed to hit timely shots when it mattered most. The Suns will next face the Oklahoma City Thunder in another NBA Cup matchup.