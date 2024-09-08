Sports
Sunshine Stars FC Strengthens Squad with 21 New Players Ahead of NPFL Season
As the new season of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) approaches, Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure has made significant strides in strengthening their squad by recruiting 21 new players.
Among the newly signed players are Emmanuel Ofori, goalkeeper Seth Mayi, Achi Nnaemeka, and several others, including Lucky Vandy from Gombe United and goalkeeper Obiosor David from Bendel Insurance. Additionally, notable returns have been made by players such as Stephen Chukwude from Heartland FC and Achi Nnaemeka from Remo Stars.
The latest signings also feature Peace Dewan, Yusuf Olowoshile, Adamu Umar, Dozie Nnwana, and Arunta Elmer, among others. The various transfers indicate a robust effort by the management to enhance the team’s performance in the upcoming season.
At the unveiling of the new players, Bamidele Ologunloluwa, President of Sunshine Stars, expressed his gratitude towards the players for choosing to join the Akure-based club. He assured them of improved welfare and urged them to fully commit themselves in the journey to make history.
Ologunloluwa stated, “Our target this season is to compete for the top spot and participate in competitions organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).”
Tunde Adeboboye, the Chairman of Sunshine Stars and Sunshine Queens supporters club, encouraged the new recruits to show dedication and passion as they represent the club in the NPFL.
The players’ captain, David Ariyo, representing the squad, expressed gratitude towards the club’s management and highlighted the effective preparations that have been made for the season. He emphasized the importance of delivering strong performances, especially with their fans’ expectations in mind.
Sunshine Stars will kick off their 2024/25 NPFL campaign against Bayelsa United, a match set to take place at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.
