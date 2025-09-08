Sunshine and Warmth Ahead for Western PA This Week

PITTSBURGH, PA — Residents of Western Pennsylvania can expect a sunny week ahead as a large area of high pressure settles over the region. Daily sunshine and a gradual rise in temperatures are forecasted starting tomorrow.

The week will kick off with temperatures in the low 70s, reaching a high of around 71 degrees on Monday. According to meteorologists, although today saw a high of 68 degrees, the nighttime temperatures are projected to drop into the mid 40s. Parents should prepare for a chilly morning at the bus stop tomorrow.

“This is a high and dry pattern for the area, with comfortable highs around 71 degrees on Monday and warming throughout the week,” noted a local weather expert. “By Wednesday, we expect temperatures to climb to 79 degrees and possibly hit 80 degrees by Thursday.”

Throughout the week, sunny skies are anticipated with the possibility of just a few clouds. The full harvest moon will also be visible tonight, providing moonlit skies across the area.

Additionally, the warming trend is expected to continue into next weekend, making it a pleasant forecast for events such as the Backyard Brawl in Morgantown and the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ home opener. With highs around 80 degrees, conditions are ideal for outdoor activities.

To summarize the upcoming weather, Monday’s forecast includes a mix of valley fog and sunshine, with a low of 49 degrees. Moving into Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees, followed by Wednesday’s pleasant temperatures reaching 79 degrees.