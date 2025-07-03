Sports
Super Eagles Mourn Death of Legend Peter Rufai
Lagos, Nigeria – The Super Eagles have paid tribute to former Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who passed away recently. In a statement released on Thursday via X, the national team remembered Rufai as a towering figure in Nigerian football.
Rufai, known affectionately as “Dodo Mayana,” was part of the historic squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). His contributions to Nigerian football were celebrated by the team, which stated, “Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion.”
The statement highlighted Rufai’s significant impact both on and off the pitch. It read, “Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai.” Rufai’s efforts during the 1994 AFCON helped secure Nigeria’s first FIFA World Cup qualification in the same year, marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s sports history.
