Super Falcons Face Algeria in WAFCON Group B Showdown

CASABLANCA, Morocco — The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set to clash with Algeria‘s La Vertes on Sunday at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations. The final Group B match will kick off at 20:00 local time at the Larbi Zaouli stadium.

Having already qualified for the quarter-finals, the Super Falcons aim to secure a firm victory over Algeria to finish atop Group B. Nigeria stands at six points following their wins against Tunisia and Botswana, while Algeria has accrued four points from a victory over Botswana and a goalless draw with Tunisia.

Tunisia has only one point and Botswana remains at zero. Notably, the Nigerian team has reached the knockout stage in all 13 editions of WAFCON and is looking to maintain a perfect group stage record for the seventh time since 2014.

Chinwendu Ihezuo has made a striking impact for Nigeria, scoring in both of the previous matches as a substitute. If Nigeria wins, it will mark their completion of a 100 percent win record in group stages.

Algeria’s coach, Farid Benstiti, who took over management in 2023, is aiming to propel his team to a victory against Nigeria to cement their status in the quarter-finals. “We want to come out strong to beat Nigeria so that people will take us seriously,” said Benstiti, who previously coached women’s football at PSG.

Currently, Algeria is also on the rise, having qualified for the quarter-finals and achieved their best record in a single WAFCON edition. This match represents a significant opportunity for them to solidify their standing in the tournament.

Nigeria’s head coach, Justin Madugu, indicated that while records are impressive, the primary focus should be on winning the tournament itself. “It’s important to grow stronger with every match and peak at the right time,” he stated.

This match will showcase two teams with contrasting histories in WAFCON, as Nigeria aims for a record-extending tenth title while Algeria looks to make a name for itself among Africa’s elite in women’s football.