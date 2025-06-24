Sports
Super Smash Bros. Pro Mang0 Banned After Inappropriate Behavior at Event
LOS ANGELES, CA — Super Smash Bros. player Mang0 has been banned from future events hosted by Ludwig after an incident at the Beerio Kart event on June 23, 2025. The ban follows a drunken episode where Mang0 harassed multiple streamers, prompting widespread backlash online.
During the Ludwig-hosted Beerio Kart competition, the aim was to keep composure while consuming alcohol. After being eliminated from the tournament, Mang0 reportedly became disruptive. Witnesses reported that he made inappropriate gestures toward streamers including Maya, Cinna, and ExtraEmily, including thrusting movements and even humping a cardboard cutout of himself.
The discomfort among attendees was evident, with Maya visibly pulling away when Mang0 approached her. Other streamers, including Ludwig himself, also faced unwanted behavior from Mang0. In light of the incident, Ludwig confirmed his decision, stating, “Mang0 is no longer invited to any of my events” and emphasized the importance of a safe environment for all attendees.
Following the event, Mang0 acknowledged his conduct in a social media post, expressing regret for his actions. He wrote, “Hate waking up and seeing I was a drunk dumba**. I don’t like using the drunk excuse because it’s childish, but I think everyone is as drunk as me and that’s usually not the case.” He offered to apologize privately to those he made uncomfortable.
This incident has reignited discussions about Mang0’s history with alcohol, and despite previous controversies, he has remained with Cloud9 since 2014. As of now, neither Cloud9 nor major tournament organizers have announced any disciplinary actions against him. Calls for further action within the community are ongoing, but Mang0 has not yet faced a ban from tournaments. He stated he would reevaluate his relationship with alcohol and remains under scrutiny following this incident.
