Entertainment
Super Troopers 3 Set to Compete with Major Releases in 2026
LOS ANGELES, CA — Broken Lizard’s highly anticipated film, Super Troopers 3, will hit theaters on August 7, 2026. The new comedy will compete against Universal’s One Night Only, directed by Will Gluck, and an untitled flick from New Line.
Jay Chandrasekhar returns to direct the sequel and reprises his role as Thorny. The cast includes familiar faces Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, who will return as Farva, Mac, Foster, and Rabbit, respectively. Brian Cox also returns as Captain John O’Hagan, alongside Marisa Coughlan as Ursula Hanson.
Joining the cast are Oscar winner Nat Faxon as Captain Todd Markowski, Chace Crawford as Baker Buchanan, and Andrew Dismukes as Coy Burns. Details about the plot remain undisclosed.
The original Super Troopers was released in 2001 by Fox Searchlight and won the Audience Award at the South by Southwest Film Festival. It grossed $23.1 million worldwide. A sequel, Super Troopers 2, debuted in 2018, earning $31.6 million. Combined, both films amassed $55 million against a production budget of less than $15 million.
“Broken Lizard has been part of the Searchlight family for over two decades,” said Searchlight President Matthew Greenfield. “We’re thrilled for another entry in the Super Troopers saga.” Chandrasekhar added, “Broken Lizard is excited to help bring the theatrical comedy back. To America, we say, ‘It’s mustache-growing time!’”
