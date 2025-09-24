Super Typhoon Ragasa Leaves Devastation in Taiwan and Hong Kong

Taipei, Taiwan — Super Typhoon Ragasa struck Taiwan on Tuesday, resulting in at least 14 deaths and leaving dozens missing after a barrier lake burst its banks in Hualien County. The extreme weather, comparable to a Category 5 hurricane, brought powerful winds and heavy rainfall that continued to affect Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The typhoon caused the barrier lake, formed by previous landslides, to overflow around Tuesday afternoon, inundating the nearby township of Guangfu. Rescue efforts have mobilized across the island, with officials working to reach over 263 people who were trapped after the sudden surge of water.

“They are not in immediate danger, but they are very worried about the high water,” said Lee Lung-sheng, deputy chief of Hualien County Fire Department, in a statement to AFP.

As the storm bore down on China’s southern coast, thousands were evacuated from Guangdong province, where authorities warned of catastrophic conditions. The typhoon forced the cancellation of over 700 flights in Hong Kong and led to warnings of floods and storm surges up to five meters high.

Ragasa has already triggered significant rainfall in Taiwan, recording about 60 cm (24 inches) in its eastern regions. In Hong Kong, the storm has caused widespread damage, leading to scenes of flooding in numerous neighborhoods. Videos showed storm surge sweeping into luxury hotels, shattering glass doors and flooding lobbies.

“We are doing all we can to mitigate the impact brought about by the super typhoon,” said a spokesperson for the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel.

Power supply has been suspended in some low-lying areas of Macau as they brace for continued impacts from the storm. The Hong Kong Observatory issued the highest level of typhoon warning, indicating that the city would still experience hurricane-force winds.

Residents have reported empty supermarket shelves as locals prepared for the storm by stocking up on essentials. Shelves were void of fresh produce and other staples by Tuesday evening.

More than 760 residents sought refuge in temporary shelters across Hong Kong, while train services and travel in Guangdong were severely disrupted. The MTR operator announced that train services would be limited during the storm’s impact.

The typhoon has also affected the northern Philippines, where it killed at least one person and led to thousands of evacuations.

Officials in Guangdong have ordered the closure of schools and businesses in at least 10 cities, affecting tens of millions of people as they prepare for the worst of the storm.

“This one was forecast to be quite bad, so we were expecting a bit of chaos,” said Benjamin Phizacklea, a chef in Hong Kong, noting that the city is still functioning efficiently despite the chaos.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, which has been referred to as the “King of Storms” by China’s meteorological agency, is predicted to continue towards northern Vietnam later this week, posing a risk to millions more.