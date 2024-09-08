World
Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
Super Typhoon Yagi made landfall in Vietnam on Saturday, causing significant destruction and loss of life. The storm uprooted thousands of trees, swept boats out to sea, and resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals in the country.
Yagi originally formed as a tropical storm in the Philippines, where it claimed at least 16 lives. Following its path, the typhoon moved over southern China, causing two additional fatalities. Meteorological experts have indicated that climate change is influencing the formation and intensity of typhoons in this region.
The Vietnamese meteorological agency classified Yagi as a level 14 typhoon, making it the most powerful storm in Asia this year. It struck the island Đảo Cô Tô before impacting the mainland provinces of Haiphong and Quảng Ninh with winds exceeding 149 kilometers per hour.
Government reports indicate that as of Saturday afternoon, four people had perished due to the storm, with 78 others injured and a dozen fishermen reported missing at sea. The coastal city of Haiphong experienced severe conditions, including power outages and damaged infrastructure.
Authorities urged swift evacuations ahead of the storm’s arrival, relocating around 20,000 residents to higher ground in the affected regions. Overall, nearly 50,000 individuals were evacuated from coastal towns in Vietnam, with extensive military resources deployed for disaster response.
As heavy rains and strong winds continued across northern Vietnam, several cities reported uprooted trees and damaged property. Local media described scenes of motorcyclists seeking shelter from the downpour in the capital, Hanoi.
Prior to reaching Vietnam, Yagi caused widespread chaos in southern China, especially on Hainan island, where it left at least three individuals dead and injured nearly 100 others. Local authorities implemented large-scale evacuations, relocating hundreds of thousands in preparation for the storm’s impact.
Yagi has previously caused extensive damage and fatalities in the Philippines, with reports indicating at least 20 lives lost and thousands displaced. The storm has demonstrated a concerning trend in global weather patterns, as scientists warn that storms are becoming increasingly intense due to climate change.
