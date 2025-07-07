Entertainment
Supercell Opens Mo.co to All Players Worldwide
HELSINKI, Finland — Supercell has announced that its latest game, Mo.co, is now accessible to all players globally, dropping its previous invite-only model that was in place since its launch on March 18, 2025.
In a statement released today, Supercell confirmed, “That’s right, mo.co is now officially open for everyone to play, you don’t need to receive an invite.” However, the company urged caution, stating, “This doesn’t mean it’s our GLOOOOOBALLLL!!! moment or that suddenly you’ll see Luna, Jax, and Manny chilling on the mega screens in Shibuya.”
The move marks a significant shift for the game, which primarily distributed invites through Supercell creators and requests via its website. Despite the broader access, Supercell emphasized a “lowkey” marketing approach as the team focuses on building the game effectively.
According to estimates, Mo.co has generated approximately $3.9 million in gross player spending since its release, but experienced a drop to $350,000 in revenue for June, marking the lowest monthly total. Analyst Sam Aune from Sensor Tower described Mo.co’s launch as “decidedly more conservative” compared to previous titles, attributing the game’s revenue per download as lower due to its cosmetics-focused monetization strategy.
Aune noted that while the game started slowly, Supercell has a successful history of developing and nurturing games that attract large player bases, including popular titles like Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, and Clash Royale. However, he pointed out that the urban fantasy theme of Mo.co might limit its appeal compared to Supercell’s more mainstream offerings.
As the game adjusts to its universal launch, players are encouraged to dive into the action and hunt Chaos Monsters currently featured within the gameplay.
