Superfan Shows Up with Coffin for Henry Winkler at Car Show

Marysville, Michigan — A 79-year-old fan of Henry Winkler captured attention at a car show on Saturday by bringing a coffin to an autograph signing event. The unusual display took place during the Marysville Hot Wheels Weekend event.

Winkler, best known for his role as “The Fonz” on the iconic show “Happy Days,” joined the fun as he signed the coffin with a playful note that read, “Rest in Peace.” The moment was met with laughter and smiles from fans who gathered to meet the legendary actor.

The reason behind the coffin remains unclear. Some speculate that it could be a humorous nod to Winkler’s age, while others believe it signifies the fan’s unwavering dedication to the actor.

Despite the coffin, the atmosphere was festive, with crowds turning out to celebrate Winkler’s legacy and his continued popularity in the entertainment world. “We still love Henry, decades later,” said one attendee.

Overall, the event was a testament to Winkler’s enduring appeal, showcasing how fans continue to cherish his work even long after “Happy Days” ended.